Vikings in big trouble at quarterback position for Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings are going to be in trouble at the quarterback position for Week 13.

J.J. McCarthy has served as Minnesota’s starting quarterback and has struggled. He is in concussion protocol and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. With McCarthy uncertain to play in the Vikings’ game at the Seattle Seahawks, Max Brosmer could end up getting the start.

Brosmer, 24, is a rookie who made the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He played briefly in the Vikings’ blowout win over the Bengals in Week 3 and went 2/4 for 29 yards. Brosmer began his college career at New Hampshire before transferring to the University of Minnesota, and like McCarthy, he has very limited experience in the pros.

When McCarthy was out with an ankle injury early in the season, the Vikings had Carson Wentz play quarterback. The team went 2-3 in his starts and was somewhat competitive until he was knocked out for the season due to shoulder surgery.

Minnesota is 4-7 and has lost five of its last six games. They have been held to under 20 points in three straight games, and things won’t get any easier against Seattle. It’s shaping up to be a rough Week 13 for Minnesota, with the undrafted rookie Brosmer likely to start.