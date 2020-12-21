Where is Al Michaels tonight? NBC announcer out due to COVID protocols

Al Michaels is not on the call for “Sunday Night Football” for the second straight week, which is coming as a surprise to viewers who are used to hearing his voice on Sunday evenings.

So where is Michaels and why isn’t he calling the Week 15 game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants? NBC announced during the week that Michaels would not be calling the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

They did not specify whether Michaels tested positive but said the 76-year-old announcer did not clear protocol.

“Michaels has not been cleared to work this weekend’s game in accordance with NBCUniversal COVID-19 safety protocols,” NBC said.

“I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said in a quote shared on Friday.

Mike Tirico was scheduled to host “Football Night in America” for NBC but instead stepped in to call the Browns-Giants game along with Cris Collinsworth. Michele Tafoya also returned for sideline reporting duty after missing the Week 14 game.

Michaels did not call the Week 14 Sunday Night Football game between the Bills and Steelers. Tirico filled in for that game as well. Michaels missed that game to take a “bye” week that he and NBC agreed to. Michaels also did not call the Week 3 game, and he took Thanksgiving off like usual.

Tirico has filled in for Michaels four times this season on “Sunday Night Football” games.