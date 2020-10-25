Will Jets trade Sam Darnold before deadline?

The New York Jets are well on their way to securing the first overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. If that happens, they may no longer have use for Sam Darnold. Does that mean a trade is on the horizon?

There has been increased chatter in recent weeks about the Jets potentially trading Darnold. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that is not going to happen prior to next week’s trade deadline. However, New York could explore possible trade options for Darnold during the offseason.

Darnold has been inconsistent at best through his first three NFL seasons. Tthe former third overall pick is still just 23, however. Until he plays in a different offense and for a different head coach, there will probably be no way for teams to get a true feel for Darnold’s potential.

It seems highly unlikely that the Jets would pass on Clemson star Trevor Lawrence if they pick first in the 2021 NFL Draft. That is why there’s an assumption that Darnold is on borrowed time in New York. Though, one former Pro Bowler thinks Lawrence should do everything he can to avoid being drafted by the Jets.