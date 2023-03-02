Willie McGinest facing jail time over restaurant attack

Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies for his alleged involvement in a brutal beating that took place at a restaurant last year, and the former NFL linebacker is facing significant jail time.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office this week charged McGinest with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to TMZ. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

McGinest is set to be arraigned in April.

McGinest turned himself in on Dec. 19 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surveillance footage from inside popular hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier in the month allegedly showed McGinest walk up to a man who was seated at a table and say a few words to him. The man in the video who was identified as McGinest was then seen punching the victim in the face before several other people got involved. McGinest and several other men were shown punching the man repeatedly.

At one point, McGinest allegedly picked up a bottle and began hitting the victim in the face with it.

McGinest issued a lengthy apology after turning himself in.

McGinest, 51, won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. The former linebacker played college ball at USC before he was drafted by New England with the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. McGinest played for the Patriots until 2005 and then finished his career with the Cleveland Browns for three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 2003.

McGinest has been working as an analyst for NFL Network for several years. He also had brief stints at FOX Sports and ESPN.