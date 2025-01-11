Zay Flowers could miss more time due to knee injury

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is already set to miss Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game due to the knee injury he suffered in Week 18. That absence may linger, however, even if the Ravens advance.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Flowers could miss the AFC Divisional round as well, even if the Ravens defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Flowers was “pretty sore” throughout the week and would have a chance to play next week, though it is far from certain.

“My understanding is he was pretty sore this week, kind of hobbling around the locker room,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “From what I am told, he does at least have an outside chance of being back on the field next week.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Ravens won't have Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers today, but perhaps next week; Meanwhile, the #Steelers are prepared to use Justin Fields today against the #Ravens to give their offense a spark. pic.twitter.com/8UReqxah8z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2025

Flowers tallied 74 catches for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns on the season, good enough for a Pro Bowl nod. He suffered his knee sprain in the team’s Week 18 game, which decided the division championship but not a playoff spot.

As long as Flowers is sidelined, expect the Ravens to lean more heavily on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the run game. Rashod Bateman will also have a major part to play as the top receiver in Flowers’ absence.