Brandt Snedeker had an emotional moment after his first PGA Tour win since 2018

Brandt Snedeker waited a long time to get back to the top of a PGA Tour event. On Sunday, he finally did, winning the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Shortly after eventual runner-up Mark Hubbard missed a putt that would have forced a playoff, 45-year-old Snedeker embraced his caddie, Heath Holt. It was an emotional moment that needed no words, conveying everything Snedeker felt about the win and the long journey it took to taste success again.

Here is a video of Snedeker’s emotional celebration.

An emotional victory for 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker.



It's his first win since his mother passed away.



His caddie was there to embrace him right after he won ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/70WnHvCHTG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2026

Snedeker went 2,821 days without a PGA Tour win before topping the field at Myrtle Beach. His most recent victory before Sunday came at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Snedeker also had an ugly start to his 2026 campaign, missing the cut in each of his first four starts and failing to crack the top 20 in any of his first three starts heading into the Myrtle Beach Classic.

“I feel amazing,” Snedeker said of his victory, via ESPN. “I feel so lucky to still be out here still doing what I love to do. To have a chance to win a golf tournament at my age and to be able to pull it out is something super special. I’m just so pumped.”

Snedeker finished the tournament carding an 18-under 266 to finish first and pocket $720,000.