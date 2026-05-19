PGA Tour winner responds to his viral ‘drug dealer’ look

Aaron Rai grabbed headlines at the 2026 PGA Championship by winning the Wanamaker Trophy, but Min Woo Lee also commanded attention at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., albeit for a non-golf reason.

Lee caught the eye of golf fans on the first day of the tournament not just for his strong start, but also for what he wore on the course.

The 27-year-old Australian got a little bold with his outfit choice to begin his PGA Championship campaign, as he teed it up wearing a navy blue windbreaker jacket with matching white and red panels, along with a pair of baggy golf trousers. Needless to say, it’s not a common ensemble, especially for golfers looking to top the field at a major.

Some apparently went as far as saying he looked like someone who was doing shady business.

Lee, who is still looking for his first PGA Tour win since topping the 2025 Houston Open, addressed all that talk about his Day 1 fashion when he finally got time to hop back on social media following the tournament.

“Just opened X… people saying I look fly but also that I look like a drug dealer from 1990’s??? ” Lee posted on X.

Just opened X… people saying I look fly but also that I look like a drug dealer from 1990’s??? 🤣 #pgachampionship pic.twitter.com/5uw28wHVaI — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) May 18, 2026

That getup did not keep Lee from having a notable first round, where he capped the day fourth overall with a 67 through the first 18 holes.

His form dropped from that point, however, as Lee shot 70, 71 and 71 in the next three rounds before finishing at 1-under 279. Lee pocketed $229,129 for his T-18 finish, enough money to perhaps upgrade his wardrobe.