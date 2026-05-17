Aaron Rai hits an absurd 68-foot putt en route to PGA Championship win

Aaron Rai has clearly mastered “Lee Carvalho’s Putting Challenge.”

The veteran golfer Rai secured his first career major on Sunday by winning the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. He finished 9-under 271, beating runners-up Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley by three strokes to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

By far the standout moment for Rai came on the 17th hole Sunday when he nailed a ridiculous 68-foot putt for birdie to essentially ice his victory. Here is the video of the wild shot.

AARON RAI FROM 68 FEET!!



He leads by 4 heading to his 72nd hole @PGAChampionship!pic.twitter.com/cX2htuthq5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2026

Take a look at another angle of Rai’s long-range strike.

Another angle of Aaron Rai’s putt: pic.twitter.com/wH2oRYECcx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2026

Rai, 31, has been a professional since 2012 and joined the PGA Tour in 2021. He had never finished better than 19th at a major PGA tournament but ended up pulling an enormous shocker by winning the PGA Championship despite having +15000 odds of victory before the first round.

With the win, Rai became the first English golfer in 107 years to take home the PGA Championship. He also produced the single greatest putt that we have seen in the sport since this one from the US Open last year.