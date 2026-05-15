Scottie Scheffler calls out PGA for ‘absurd’ decision

Scottie Scheffler is not happy with how the PGA has handled some things at this week’s PGA Championship.

Scheffler was critical of what he saw as “absurd” pin locations for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Penn. While the world No. 1 stopped short of calling the placement unfair, he did suggest it was making for a miserable experience for players.

“Most of the pins today were kind of absurd,” Scheffler said after Friday’s round. “They were just so far into the areas where we thought the pins were going to be. The one on 14 is probably the hardest pin that I’ve seen in a long time. There’s literally a spine and they’re like, ‘We’ll just put the pin right on top of it.'”

Scheffler was not the only one complaining about pin placement. There has been a noted increase in three-putts during the tournament so far.

How hard are the Aronimink greens?



There were 127 three-putts in yesterday's opening round.



There were 190 total three-putts at Augusta this year. pic.twitter.com/KEkRKavN3Q — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) May 15, 2026

Scheffler was -2 after the second round after shooting one over par on Friday. That was good enough to tie him for seventh, with most of the field battling to remain somewhere close to even.

Aronimink has been leaving several of the world’s top golfers confused through two rounds. Whether it is too tough, however, is in the eye of the beholder.