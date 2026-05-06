Bryson DeChambeau reveals his plans if LIV Golf shuts down

Bryson DeChambeau is one of a number of golfers whose plans for the future are suddenly uncertain amid LIV Golf’s possible shutdown.

LIV’s future is murky after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced last week that it would no longer provide backing to the breakaway golf league. DeChambeau, who made the jump to the league in 2022, said he has had preliminary talks about returning to the PGA Tour, but he has other plans if he finds himself without an organized circuit to play on.

“I think, from my perspective, I’d love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more,” DeChambeau said Tuesday, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “I would love to. I’d love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I’d love to play tournaments that want me.”

DeChambeau boasts 2.69 million subscribers on YouTube, so he would be looking at a goal of over six million if he went this path. Interestingly, actually playing competitively does not appear to be one of his top priorities, even if it is something he would undoubtedly prefer to do.

Admittedly, DeChambeau did not exactly seem to be having a great time during some recent events. Maybe he won’t miss LIV that much.