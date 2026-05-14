Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Bryson DeChambeau was ‘so confused’ after his tee shot landed on stairs

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Bryson DeChambeau on the stairs

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment Thursday during the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Penn.

DeChambeau hit his tee shot on No. 10 onto a staircase during Thursday’s first round, a highly unusual barrier for any golfer. He had to negotiate the shot while surrounded by a whole lot of curious onlookers.

DeChambeau could be heard telling an official that he was “so confused” about what he was supposed to do and whether he was allowed to place the ball elsewhere. Eventually, he was, and managed to get his second shot onto the fairway.

DeChambeau struggled mightily during the first round, finding himself at +5 through 16 holes. He has a lot of work to do to make the cut, much less get himself into contention.

If anything, DeChambeau might be a little frustrated, because that hole looks like it would have been fine content for his YouTube channel. Instead, he just had to deal with the frustration of finding a way out of the predicament.

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