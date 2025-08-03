Cameron Young had the perfect reaction after winning 1st PGA Tour event

Cameron Young won his first career PGA Tour event on Sunday and had a very relatable reaction after his triumph.

Young won the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. on Sunday by six strokes by shooting 22-under for the tournament. After initially celebrating his win, Young made it abundantly clear that he wasn’t exactly sure what to do next.

“Where do I go? I’ve never done this before,” Young said.

"Where do I go? I've never done this before." pic.twitter.com/jRzcBtrjly — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2025

Fortunately, tour officials seemed to get that Young was a bit lost, and corralled him so he could collect his trophy and his congratulations.

Young has notched some impressive feats on tour, but this was his long-awaited first win. He has come back very strongly from a fairly disastrous performance at the Masters in April. If anything, that showing, combined with his confusion on Sunday, makes him even more of an everyman to those watching at home.