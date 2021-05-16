Insane Dallas flooding causes delay in AT&T Byron Nelson

The final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson was delayed on Sunday because of some torrential rain in the Dallas area. More than five inches of rain fell in parts of Texas, and the course at TPC Craig Ranch had a tough time holding it.

At one point, several greens and fairways were almost completely underwater.

Final round delay in the #ByronNelson. If you ask us, you should just cancel the final round and give the tournament to the 3rd round leader lads! pic.twitter.com/oZ480hIxQS — kevshatsportsbets (@kevshatsports) May 16, 2021

Water was flowing through certain areas of the course like a river.

Final-round play has been suspended @ATTByronNelson due to inclement weather. Check the weather hub presented by @Travelers for the latest. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 16, 2021

Things were much, much worse away from TPC Craig Ranch. Many areas in and around Dallas flooded so badly that cars were stranded and likely totaled. You can see some clips of the insane weather below:

DALLAS UNDERWATER pic.twitter.com/J8xTWxDWes — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

PRIUS WASNT GOING OUT LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/mEOx1qd02d — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

Hopefully there were no serious injuries. This isn’t the first time we have seen the site of a sporting event in Texas flood due to torrential rain. You may remember the crazy flooding at Minute Maid park during a Houston Astros game several years ago.