Sunday, May 16, 2021

Insane Dallas flooding causes delay in AT&T Byron Nelson

May 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Byron Nelson flood

The final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson was delayed on Sunday because of some torrential rain in the Dallas area. More than five inches of rain fell in parts of Texas, and the course at TPC Craig Ranch had a tough time holding it.

At one point, several greens and fairways were almost completely underwater.

Water was flowing through certain areas of the course like a river.

Things were much, much worse away from TPC Craig Ranch. Many areas in and around Dallas flooded so badly that cars were stranded and likely totaled. You can see some clips of the insane weather below:

Hopefully there were no serious injuries. This isn’t the first time we have seen the site of a sporting event in Texas flood due to torrential rain. You may remember the crazy flooding at Minute Maid park during a Houston Astros game several years ago.

