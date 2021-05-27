Tiger Woods shares current goal in first interview since car accident

Tiger Woods shared some details about his rehab process in his first public interview since his February car accident.

Woods spoke to Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest about where he is physically and how his rehab is going. Woods admitted that he’s no stranger to injury rehab, but described the current process as “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods suffered open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in the Feb. 23 accident. It’s not yet clear if Woods will regain full strength and movement in that leg. He refused to comment on whether or not he would play golf again, sharing a more immediate goal instead.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” Woods said. “I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods added that he has been “helped tremendously” by the outpouring of support from people both inside and outside of golf.

Public appearances have been rare for Woods since the accident, though we’ve had a few glimpses of him as he recovers. It sounds like a slow and steady process, and because of that, it may be a while before we get any clear idea of where things stand with his golfing future.