Video: Jim Nantz nails call of Phil Mickelson winning PGA Championship

Jim Nantz is known for his final calls as golfers win majors, and he really nailed it with his Phil Mickelson call on Sunday.

Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in his career and first since 2005. At 50 years old, he also became the oldest golfer ever to win a major.

Nantz’s call for the occasion was perfect: “Phil defeats Father Time.”

Watch it again and again: the moment Phil Mickelson defeated Father Time. pic.twitter.com/vUjVaaM6Tk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021

That is exactly correct. Father Time is supposed to catch up with golfers, but Mickelson has defied it for now.

What a huge, historic win for Mickelson. And what a perfect call from Nantz.