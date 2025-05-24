Dallas Stars showcase ‘Finnish Mafia’ starting lineup

The Dallas Stars made some history Friday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with their choice of starting lineup.

The Stars started the game with their “Finnish Mafia” all on the ice together. Mikael Granlund, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen were grouped together on the forward line, while Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen formed the defensive pairing.

This marked the first time since the NHL started tracking starters that five Finnish players started a game together for the same team.

For the first time since the @NHL began tracking starters, all 🖐️ starting skaters are Finnish 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/pcxCjccoQq — X – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 24, 2025

The Finnish Mafia has become hugely popular in Dallas. It was completed when the Stars added Rantanen at the trade deadline, enabling them to use such a unit. He has become the star attraction for the team, including nine playoff goals in 15 games.

The Stars were only recently able to pair the five players together. Heiskanen had been out since late January with an injury, but returned to the lineup for Dallas in their second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. Dallas won that series in six games.

The move did not pay off for the Stars on Friday, as they lost 3-0 to the Edmonton Oilers to even the series at 1.