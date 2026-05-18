Buffalo Sabres have unusual way of dealing with their home struggles

Home ice has not been much of an advantage for the Buffalo Sabres during the NHL Playoffs this season. Now that they are facing a crucial Game 7 at home, they are responding by trying to make it feel like a road game.

The Sabres stayed in a hotel on Sunday night even though Monday’s Game 7 is at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, according to Sportsnet’s Anna Dua. The Sabres have gone 5-1 on the road during the playoffs, but are just 2-4 in home games.

The Buffalo Sabres stayed in a hotel the night before Game 7 here in Buffalo to mimic a road game



Sabres are 5-1 on the road and 2-4 at home these playoffs — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) May 18, 2026

The Sabres lost two of their three home games in their series against the Montreal Canadiens , but won two of the three games in Montreal. That included an 8-3 win on the road Saturday while facing elimination, even after the Canadiens scored on their first three shots.

The Sabres are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and their home crowds have been very raucous. Perhaps that has put too much pressure on the players, though one would think that kind of passion would be a positive.

On the bright side, since the game is in Buffalo, the Sabres will not have to deal with at least one issue that occasionally plagues road teams staying in hostile environments.