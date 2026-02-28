Linda Cohn rips ‘bitter’ Keith Olbermann in debate over US Men’s hockey

Former ESPN colleagues Linda Cohn and Keith Olbermann clashed on social media after the U.S. men’s hockey team won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Canada.
The controversy arose when Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who played for Team USA and scored during the tournament, joined most teammates in visiting the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump. Matthews skipped Trump’s State of the Union address that evening.
A Toronto Star opinion piece criticized Matthews, claiming he prioritized Trump over his allegiance to Canada and the Leafs, failing as team captain. Cohn defended him on X, calling the take misguided and urging critics to “be better.”
Olbermann attacked Cohn, labeling her a “self-obsessed politically motivated clown.”
Cohn fired back sharply, accusing him of gaslighting and bullying a former colleague.
The exchange highlighted lingering tensions between the former SportsCenter anchors, who worked together in the 1990s. Cohn emphasized Olbermann’s perceived irrelevance since leaving sports media.