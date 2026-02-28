Linda Cohn rips ‘bitter’ Keith Olbermann in debate over US Men’s hockey

Former ESPN colleagues Linda Cohn and Keith Olbermann clashed on social media after the U.S. men’s hockey team won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Canada.

The controversy arose when Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who played for Team USA and scored during the tournament, joined most teammates in visiting the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump. Matthews skipped Trump’s State of the Union address that evening.

A Toronto Star opinion piece criticized Matthews, claiming he prioritized Trump over his allegiance to Canada and the Leafs, failing as team captain. Cohn defended him on X, calling the take misguided and urging critics to “be better.”

Are you kidding me? If this is how Leafs fans feel, If I’m Auston Matthews, I’d take control of my life and go where I’m wanted. — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) February 26, 2026

Be better. I hope you don’t speak for Leafs fans. https://t.co/3dBwkBI8OP — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) February 26, 2026

Olbermann attacked Cohn, labeling her a “self-obsessed politically motivated clown.”

Hate to finally break it to you @lindacohn. I'd say "be better to you" but it's an impossibility



You're a self-obsessed politically motivated clown who thinks HER leanings are sacrosanct and everyone else's must be suppressed



We've indulged you all these years. That now ends pic.twitter.com/R4iw4HNz8N — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 26, 2026

Cohn fired back sharply, accusing him of gaslighting and bullying a former colleague.

Amazing @KeithOlbermann that you describe me how the world actually describes you. What happened to you? Gaslighting and bullying a former colleague? Is that really your thing now? It’s really sad and disappointing. Everyone knows you’ve been irrelevant since you left sports and… — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) February 27, 2026

The exchange highlighted lingering tensions between the former SportsCenter anchors, who worked together in the 1990s. Cohn emphasized Olbermann’s perceived irrelevance since leaving sports media.