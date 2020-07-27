NHL announces encouraging coronavirus news ahead of season resumption

The NHL season is set to resume later this week, and the league announced some positive coronavirus news on Monday.

With formal training camp in the books, the NHL said in a statement on Monday that zero of 800 players tested positive for COVID-19 between July 18 and July 25. A total of 4,256 tests were administered.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/5dObzonFWA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 27, 2020

There were two positive tests between July 13 and July 17, so things appear to be headed in the right direction. All 24 teams have now entered the “secure zones” in Edmonton and Toronto and will be tested daily.

The news from the NHL came on the same day two MLB games were canceled as a result of several positive COVID-19 tests with the Miami Marlins.