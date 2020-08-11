Robin Lehner trolled by arena music after losing blade from his skate

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner was having some difficulty with the blade on his skate, and those running the music in the arena had some fun with it.

The Golden Knights faced the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in Edmonton. Twice during the second period, Lehner lost the blade off his left skate.

how does this keep happening? pic.twitter.com/OY9Xtq8TZy — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) August 12, 2020

The whole thing was bizarre, especially since it occurred a second time. But those running the music at Rogers Place decided to troll the goalie.

Among the songs that were played were: Coldplay’s “Fix You“, the “Home Improvement” theme song, and the Dawson’s Creek theme song that says “I don’t want to wait for our lives to be over”. That’s some very cheeky work, and in competition with our favorite instance of music trolling.