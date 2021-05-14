 Skip to main content
Medina Spirit cleared to race in Preakness amid Kentucky Derby controversy

May 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bob Baffert

While the results of the Kentucky Derby remain a matter of dispute, the Preakness will permit trainer Bob Baffert’s horses to run in Saturday’s event.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced Friday that Baffert’s horses, Medina Spirit and Concert Tour, will both be allowed to run Saturday’s race after three rounds of blood samples came back clear.

Regardless of their clearance, both horses are likely to be overshadowed by controversy. Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win is in jeopardy after the horse tested positive for an illegal drug, and Baffert ultimately admitted that the horse was treated with a banned substance, though he says it was accidental.

Combine that with previous allegations about Baffert-trained horses, and Saturday’s race will be viewed with suspicion if either horse does well.

Despite the controversy, Medina Spirit is still listed as the 9/5 favorite for the Preakness.

