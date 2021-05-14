Medina Spirit cleared to race in Preakness amid Kentucky Derby controversy

While the results of the Kentucky Derby remain a matter of dispute, the Preakness will permit trainer Bob Baffert’s horses to run in Saturday’s event.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced Friday that Baffert’s horses, Medina Spirit and Concert Tour, will both be allowed to run Saturday’s race after three rounds of blood samples came back clear.

From Maryland Jockey Club: After undergoing 3 rounds of out-of-competition blood sample testing as part of the condition of entry, Bob Baffert's Medina Spirit and Concert Tour have been reported clear and are eligible to race in the Preakness. — Melissa Hoppert (@MHoppertNYT) May 14, 2021

Regardless of their clearance, both horses are likely to be overshadowed by controversy. Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win is in jeopardy after the horse tested positive for an illegal drug, and Baffert ultimately admitted that the horse was treated with a banned substance, though he says it was accidental.

Combine that with previous allegations about Baffert-trained horses, and Saturday’s race will be viewed with suspicion if either horse does well.

Despite the controversy, Medina Spirit is still listed as the 9/5 favorite for the Preakness.