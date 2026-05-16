Gina Carano dropped 100 pounds for Ronda Rousey fight

MMA trailblazer Gina Carano has completed a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 100 pounds since September 2024 to compete against Ronda Rousey.

After weighing in at 141.4 pounds on Friday, Carano shared the details of her journey in a candid social media post, describing the effort as extraordinarily demanding.

Ok. Vulnerable post but here we are.



I just weighed in at 141.4 lbs.

Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight.… pic.twitter.com/224i52wasN — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 15, 2026

The 44-year-old, who retired from competition in 2009 with a 7-1 record, was pre-diabetic and had difficulty walking when she began the process. Over more than 19 months, she faced setbacks, plateaus and extensive trial and error to reclaim her athletic form.

Carano credited the upcoming featherweight bout with Rousey for giving her the necessary focus, noting that her opponent had waited patiently while she prepared.

The matchup serves as the main event for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions inaugural MMA card, streaming live on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Rousey, 39, weighed in at 142 pounds and has called the contest her dream fight. Both athletes are regarded as foundational figures in women’s MMA, with Rousey holding a 12-2 record from her last appearance in 2016.

The bout is scheduled for Saturday night.