Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans all had the same complaint after Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Khamzat Chimaev looking ahead.
Apr 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) after a fight against Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Khamzat Chimaev proved at UFC 319 why he’s considered one of the greatest fighters in the world. But that doesn’t mean he’s the best entertainer.

To say Chimaev (15-0-0) outclassed Dricus du Plessis (23-3-0) in their fight for the UFC Middleweight Championship on Saturday would be a massive understatement. Chimaev gave DDP, the defending champion, a historical beatdown across five rounds at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Chimaev took down du Plessis 12 times and had control of the fight for 21:40 of the match’s 25 minutes. He won in a landslide via unanimous decision as all three judges scored it 50-44 in favor of the Russian.

There’s no questioning Chimaev’s technical prowess. However, fans who paid good money to stream the fight were not exactly delighted to watch nearly five full rounds of uneventful wrestling.

Many voiced their complaints on social media, branding Chimaev “boring” for not giving fans the exciting finish they craved.

Some expressed frustration that Chimaev could not find a way to get du Plessis to tap out.

There’s a reason guys like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Sean O’Malley have been such big draws for the UFC despite not being as technically sound as Chimaev.

Most fans would take a huge knockout or a sick submission move over a dragged-out grappling match. But given how dominant Chimaev looked under the bright lights at UFC 319, he’s not going away anytime soon.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!