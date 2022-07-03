UFC legend retires after loss at UFC 276

A UFC legend called it a career after his loss at UFC 276 on Saturday night.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone faced Jim Miller on the preliminary card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The fight marked a rematch of a 2014 fight Cerrone won in the second round.

This time around, it was Miller who won in the second round. He submitted Cerrone with a guillotine choke.

After the fight, Cerrone left his cowboy hat and gloves in the center of the octagon, which is a common move when a fighter is retiring.

The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone 👏🤠 pic.twitter.com/LEF6Lnea6i — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cerrone explained his decision.

This ol' cowboy is riding off into the sunset. 🏇 A hell of a career and a hero's send-off for @CowboyCerrone! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/MEmkEjqlng — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 3, 2022

“I don’t love it anymore. It’s hard for me to … I just don’t love it anymore. I’m going to be a movie star now. It’s time to bow out,” Cerrone said.

Cerrone is 39 and has been fighting professionally in MMA since 2006. He joined the UFC in 2011 and instantly became a fan-favorite, winning seven “Performance of the Night” honors and participating in six “Fight of the Night” bouts. He was a former WEC lightweight champ and beat the likes of Benson Henderson, Charles Oliveira and Edson Barboza during his lengthy career. He was extremely active and could always be counted on to fight frequently and fill in on cards at a moment’s notice.

Cerrone finished his career by losing six fights and having one no-contest. His last win came against Al Iaquinta in 2019.