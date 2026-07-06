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Jude Bellingham shares daring advice for England fans after eliminating Mexico

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Jude Bellingham celebrating
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16 – Mexico v England – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez

England midfielder Jude Bellingham did his job on Sunday, and he wants his countrymen to skip theirs.

Following England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Bellingham offered hilarious advice for his side’s supporters across the pond, who all had to sleep very late after watching the thrilling win of The Three Lions to advance to the quarterfinals of the biggest football tournament in the world.

“Have another shot and text your bosses to say you’re not coming in tomorrow,” the Real Madrid star told BBC in a post-match interview.

The 23-year-old Bellingham had the game of his life to help lift England past the pesky Mexico side.

Bellingham scored the first and second goals of the contest in the 36th and 38th minutes, respectively, to give England a 2-0 cushion. With that, he became just the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score a couple of goals in a World Cup game at the storied Estadio Azteca.

Mexico put up a gallant stand, with Julian Quinones scoring in the 42nd minute to make it a 2-1 score. England’s Harry Kane scored on a penalty kick in the 60th to give his side a 3-1 lead. Raul Jimenez found the back of the net with a penalty kick in the 69th minute, but that proved to be the final one of the match.

As for their next outing, England will take on Norway on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Norway went 2-0-1 in group stage play and eliminated Brazil on Sunday. 

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