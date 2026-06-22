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Lionel Messi had a humble reaction after making FIFA World Cup history

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Lionel Messi in his Argentina uniform
Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half against Jamaica at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Lionel Messi is a soccer legend, and his status grew even more on Monday.

Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 win over Austria as Argentina clinched a spot in the Knockout stage with one more group game left to be played.

In the process, Messi scored another two goals, and he broke Miroslav Klose’s record to become the leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history for men’s and women’s.

After the match, Messi was as humble as can be and was just happy that his team got the victory.

Here are both goals Messi scored in Monday’s victory.

Messi’s World Cup dominance continued with a hat trick as he scored every goal in Argentina’s 3-0 opening win over Algeria.

Messi then scored both goals for Argentina on Monday as they clinched a spot in the Round of 32.

In the opening stretch of the game, Messi had a perfect chance to make history, but his penalty kick was no good.

Still, Lionel Messi made World Cup history, and Argentina will face Jordan on Saturday at Dallas Stadium in hopes of moving to 3-0.

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