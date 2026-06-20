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Marshawn Lynch spotted as credentialed photographer at World Cup

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Marshawn Lynch before a game
Aug 30, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lynch’s list of post-NFL side quests continues to grow with each passing year.

The Seattle Seahawks icon was in familiar territory on Friday night. Lynch was spotted on the field at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Seattle, Wash. But instead of striking fear into the hearts of opposing NFL defenses, Lynch was taking snapshots of Team USA’s FIFA World Cup match against Australia.

Lynch had a Canon camera in hand as the USMNT beat the Socceroos 2-0 to take hold of Group D.

The 40-year-old seemed to work just the first half, as the FOX broadcast panned to him watching the game next to his former Seahawks teammate Cliff Avril. Lynch may have become the first-ever World Cup credentialed photographer to have his own suite during a game.

Lynch probably didn’t want to get too close to the action this time around, or else risk a repeat of last year’s incident when he elbowed Seahawks running back George Holani.

There has been a surprising overlap between Seattle sports legends and credentialed sports photographers. Seattle Mariners superstar Ken Griffey Jr. has made waves of late for his skills behind the camera.

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