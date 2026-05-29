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Novak Djokovic addresses whether he has played his last French Open

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Novak Djokovic holds a racquet
Mar 28, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates after match point against Grigor Dmitrov (BUL)(not pictured) in a men's singles semifinal on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic had to face inevitable questions about his future after his loss in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

Djokovic fell to 19-year-old Joao Fonseca in five sets at Roland Garros, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. The defeat ended his quest for a 25th major title, but also calls into question his future.

Asked after the match if he felt he had just played his last match at Roland Garros, Djokovic simply said he did not know. He gave the same answer when asked if he felt that he would be going out after a worthy performance.

Djokovic admitted last year that it might have been his final French Open, but that obviously proved not to be the case. At this point, his future is a year-to-year proposition, having just turned 39 a week ago.

Djokovic has fought through some injuries in the last few years that have impacted his performance and raised questions about his longevity. He seems content to keep playing as long as he is physically able. It just isn’t clear how much longer that will last for him.

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