Photographer captures incredible image of tennis player Jasmine Paolini at US Open

An Italian tennis photographer has captured the shot of the US Open this year.

Ray Giubilo is a staff photographer for the website Tennis Italiano. He took an incredibly timed photo of Jasmine Paolini during her first-round match at the US Open against Destanee Aiava on Sunday.

The photo captured Paolini after she had hit a ball. Her racquet was covering her face, but the positioning of the racquet was incredible — the Yonex logo was perfectly placed so that it looked like a mask over her face.

That is unreal. Fans gushed over the photo in the comments section on Instagram.

“Best photo I’ve seen,” one person remarked over Instagram.

“This is the best tennis photo of all time,” said another.

“What an amazing photo! Awesome timing,” another person wrote.

“Yep, you just took one of the greatest sports photos of all time, congrats!” noted another person.

We’ve seen some other perfectly timed photos like that one. It’s amazing to see someone capture one just like that. What a great picture.