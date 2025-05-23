Report: WrestleMania 42 moving from New Orleans to Las Vegas

WWE is pulling a switcheroo on the city of New Orleans.

WrestleMania 42 had been scheduled to take place in New Orleans, La., in April 2026. But Nola.com reported on Thursday that WWE informed New Orleans sports and tourism officials that they are going back on their plans to hold the huge wrestling event in the city next year. Instead, WWE plans to hold WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nev., for the second year in a row on the heels of the success they saw in the city last month.

WrestleMania 41 was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., from April 19-20 and drew a combined attendance of 117,380 between the two days of the show. WWE also sold out the smaller T-Mobile Arena with their “RAW” show on April 21.

Though WWE is moving WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas, the organization is planning to hold its “Money In The Bank” event in New Orleans in 2026.

WrestleMania 41 saw record-breaking numbers for WWE in attendance, viewership, merchandise sales, sponsorship revenue, and social media engagement, according to the company. It sounds like that was their motivation for trying for repeat success in Las Vegas in 2026.

WrestleMania was last held in New Orleans in 2018. The city may still host another WrestleMania in the future.