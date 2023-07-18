Wrestler Teddy Hart arrested on steroids, ecstasy charges

Wrestler Teddy Hart was arrested last week for allegedly having steroids and ecstasy in his car.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday about the arrest, which took place on Friday in Titusville, Fla. The Titusville Police Department pulled over Hart at around midnight after he was allegedly speeding and ran a red light while driving a rental car.

Police say they could smell and observe marijuana in the wrestler’s car. The officers searched the car and allegedly found pills and powder, which both tested positive for having the presence of MDMA (known as ecstasy). The police also found vials for two anabolic steroids inside a bag in the car.

Hart (real name Edward Annis) is from the famed Hart wrestling family. He is the nephew of Bret and Owen Hart, and the grandson of Stu Hart.

Now 43, Hart was the youngest person ever signed to a WWF developmental contract. He did so in 1998 but was subsequently released.

Hart wrestles on the independent circuit and has been arrested numerous times over the last decade. Hart often incorporates his cat Mr. Money into his wrestling act.