AJ Hinch reportedly involved in incident at hotel bar after Game 1

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch had insult added to injury after his team lost Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

TMZ Sports reports that Hinch was at a bar in the team hotel in Pasadena, Calif. after losing Game 1 and having some drinks when some people came in and reportedly started talking trash about the Astros.

From TMZ’s report:

Sources say Hinch “snapped” and unleashed on the other patrons — cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar. One witness tells us the incident turned physical and cops were called to separate the two parties.

TMZ says Pasadena police responded to the incident but made no arrests and did not take down a police report.

Hinch and the Astros were back on the field Wednesday for a thrilling extra-innings win in Game 2 that will go down as one of the best World Series games in recent memory.