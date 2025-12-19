Fans all said the same thing about Al Michaels during Thursday Night Football

Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks was one of the best of the NFL season, but many fans felt that it was lacking in one department.

Broadcaster Al Michaels was the subject of more criticism following what many felt was an uninspired performance on Amazon Prime’s broadcast. Many felt Michaels’ calls were lacking energy, particularly on Puka Nacua’s overtime touchdown that put the Rams ahead.

Al Michaels it might be time to hang it up



Least enthusiastic touchdown call you’ll ever hear pic.twitter.com/hN9MWc3g8e — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) December 19, 2025

Complaints about Michaels were pervasive on social media. In addition to his perceived lack of energy, fans complained that he seemed to be behind the action far too often.

Al Michaels is an absolute legend but it’s time to hang it up. Guy is about 3 seconds behind every play and talks with the enthusiasm of a school librarian — Film Watchers (@Filmwatchers1) December 19, 2025

al michaels so washed…. hes at that stage in his career like when grandma shouldn't be cooking thanksgiving dinner anymore and should pass the duties off to auntie but you dont have the heart to tell em — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 19, 2025

50 yard TD in overtime to decide the 1 seed and Al Michaels just called it like a random touchdown in a second quarter pic.twitter.com/grjCEVCWtc — ` (@merctial) December 19, 2025

Al Michaels….. it’s time — Kofie (@Kofie) December 19, 2025

Al Michaels, man.



Game of the year. And he’s struggling in the biggest moments. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 19, 2025

Al Michaels is so washed. I know we say it every week but it’s like he’s watching the game on 3 second delay. — Jack Mac (@JackMac) December 19, 2025

Michaels, 81, has received criticism for his lack of energy for years. In the past, he has blown off the complaints, and would likely do the same now. The problem, however, is that to many, his calls are only getting worse, and they are doing so at a time when Amazon is aiming to become a bigger part of the NFL broadcast picture.

Michaels is essentially deciding on his future on a year-to-year basis at this stage of his legendary career. While even his critics admit he has had a legendary career, they are also hoping that he might call time on that career when this season ends.