Fans all said the same thing about Al Michaels during Thursday Night Football

Al Michaels smiling
Dec 29, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Amazon Prime sportscaster Al Michaels walks on the field before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks was one of the best of the NFL season, but many fans felt that it was lacking in one department.

Broadcaster Al Michaels was the subject of more criticism following what many felt was an uninspired performance on Amazon Prime’s broadcast. Many felt Michaels’ calls were lacking energy, particularly on Puka Nacua’s overtime touchdown that put the Rams ahead.

Complaints about Michaels were pervasive on social media. In addition to his perceived lack of energy, fans complained that he seemed to be behind the action far too often.

Michaels, 81, has received criticism for his lack of energy for years. In the past, he has blown off the complaints, and would likely do the same now. The problem, however, is that to many, his calls are only getting worse, and they are doing so at a time when Amazon is aiming to become a bigger part of the NFL broadcast picture.

Michaels is essentially deciding on his future on a year-to-year basis at this stage of his legendary career. While even his critics admit he has had a legendary career, they are also hoping that he might call time on that career when this season ends.

