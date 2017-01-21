Andrew Benintendi has gained weight to help with durability

The Boston Red Sox are expecting big things from Andrew Benintendi next season, and the young outfielder is doing his part to live up to the expectations.

Benintendi told reporters this week that he has put on weight this offseason with the goal of becoming more durable.

Andrew Benintendi said he's at 185 pounds, up 15-20 pounds from late last season, to aim to stay healthy over 162 games. pic.twitter.com/p4Buly7s3V — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) January 21, 2017

Benintendi is 22 and was the No. 7 overall pick by the Red Sox in 2015. He shot through the system and made the jump from Double-A straight to the majors last year.

In 34 games with the Red Sox last season, Benintendi batted .295 with a .476 slugging percentage. Boston is hoping the weight gain will help him become more durable for the 162-game season.