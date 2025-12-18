Bo Bichette is willing to make a big change for interested teams

Bo Bichette is open to shifting from 6 to 4.

The free agent shortstop Bichette has begun to tell interested MLB teams that he is willing to move to second base, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Wednesday. Bichette remains unsigned this offseason in the middle of a shortstop market that Feinsand characterizes as “not great.”

Now 27 years old, the righty-hitting Bichette has spent his entire MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays (since 2019). He made All-Star teams in 2021 and 2023 and then improved his value again in 2025 by batting .311 to go along with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs over 139 games.

That said, Bichette is generally regarded as a poor defender at shortstop. Though Bichette has made 713 of his 744 career regular season starts at short (with the other 31 coming at designated hitter), a move to the easier defensive position of second base would indeed make a lot of sense for him.

Notably, Bichette also already made a cameo at second base during the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bichette, returning from a PCL injury in his left knee that had cost him the entire postseason up to that point, was eased into action by the Blue Jays and played five World Series games at second.

It is still unclear where exactly Bichette might sign, and it is even possible that he could end up with a Jays rival. But in the interest of making himself as appealing as he can, Bichette is now willing to declare his shortstop days over if need be.