Billy Hamilton makes ridiculous leaping catch against wall (Video)

Billy Hamilton added to his career highlight reel by making a ridiculous catch as he crashed into the outfield wall.

In the top of the third inning, Carlos Asuaje hit a shot to center field that looked destined to result in extra bases for the Padres second baseman. Hamilton had other ideas, though. Hamilton tracked the ball as he raced towards the outfield wall and actually overran it a bit, meaning he had to adjust in midair to make the catch. Take a look below.

Almost no one can make this catch.@BillyHamilton is an exception. Wow. pic.twitter.com/EuaaH5YF2U — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017

There are certainly advantages to having world class speed, which Hamilton absolutely has. However, it can also put you in situations where you have to think just as fast. Hamilton did both on this play and the end product was an amazing catch.