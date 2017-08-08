Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Billy Hamilton makes ridiculous leaping catch against wall (Video)

August 8, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Billy Hamilton added to his career highlight reel by making a ridiculous catch as he crashed into the outfield wall.

In the top of the third inning, Carlos Asuaje hit a shot to center field that looked destined to result in extra bases for the Padres second baseman. Hamilton had other ideas, though. Hamilton tracked the ball as he raced towards the outfield wall and actually overran it a bit, meaning he had to adjust in midair to make the catch. Take a look below.

There are certainly advantages to having world class speed, which Hamilton absolutely has. However, it can also put you in situations where you have to think just as fast. Hamilton did both on this play and the end product was an amazing catch.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus