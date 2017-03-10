Ad Unit
Blue Jays reliever T.J. House hit in head, taken away in ambulance

March 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

TJ House

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher T.J. House was carted off the field in an ambulance after being hit in the head by a line drive on Friday.

House came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth against the Detroit Tigers with his team up 6-2. He gave up a hit, then got an out, and then was hit in the head by the line drive from John Hicks.

House was on the ground for nearly 20 minutes according to reports before he was carted away.

He did give a thumbs up at least:

The final two outs of the game were not played after that scary medical incident.

The news on House seems positive for now.


