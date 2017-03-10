Blue Jays reliever T.J. House hit in head, taken away in ambulance

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher T.J. House was carted off the field in an ambulance after being hit in the head by a line drive on Friday.

House came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth against the Detroit Tigers with his team up 6-2. He gave up a hit, then got an out, and then was hit in the head by the line drive from John Hicks.

House was on the ground for nearly 20 minutes according to reports before he was carted away.

Ambulance now on the field for T.J. House. pic.twitter.com/9caHtEzUCa — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 10, 2017

He did give a thumbs up at least:

Blue Jays Beat Tigers, T.J. House Gives Leaves in Ambulance After Taking Line Drive to Head https://t.co/IHil3CiTW4 #Jays #MLB pic.twitter.com/idGGUwtVcX — Jays Nation (@thejaysnation) March 10, 2017

The final two outs of the game were not played after that scary medical incident.

Ausmus: "There was quite a bit of blood. He was bleeding quite a bit, but he was conscious and he was talking to his trainers." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 10, 2017

The news on House seems positive for now.