Braves make up with fan ejected by security for interference

The Atlanta Braves tried their best to make up with some fans who many feel were mistreated by an aggressive security member.

During the eighth inning of Wednesday’s Braves-Pirates game, a fan reached over the railing and scooped up a ball down the right field line that was in play. The security guard handling that area acted promptly by jumping into the stands to eject the fan for interference. The guard also took the ball away from the child that received it from the adult.

here's better quality.. and an update: Braves announcers said the team was giving the kid a signed baseball.. pic.twitter.com/VrwxUIkStT — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) May 25, 2017

There was immediate bad publicity for the Braves over what happened. As you can hear in that video, even the announcers got on the guard.

So the Braves tried to make up with the fans. They told ESPN that the fan was given an autographed Freddie Freeman ball to make up and invited back to a game next month to celebrate his birthday. The fan who was escorted away was also allowed to return and watch the game.

H/T Big League Stew