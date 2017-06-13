Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Chrissy Teigen suggests Mariners name ballpark ‘Teigen Field’

June 13, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Chrissy Teigen reached out to the Mariners with a suggestion for a new name for their stadium and the team obliged, sort of.

The Mariners currently play at Safeco Field. However, the insurance company will not have its name on the ballpark after the 2018 season, the team announced on Tuesday. That’s when Teigen chimed in.

The Mariners responded with this photoshopped image of the inside of the stadium, which prompted Teigen to inquire about the money needed to make it happen.

Teigen Field wouldn’t necessarily be the craziest sounding name for a stadium. Louisville’s men’s basketball program plays in the KFC Yum! Center and the Phoenix Suns call Talking Stick Resort Arena home. Then there’s Smoothie King Center, where the New Orleans Pelicans play. The Mariners could certainly do worse.

