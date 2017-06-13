Chrissy Teigen suggests Mariners name ballpark ‘Teigen Field’

Chrissy Teigen reached out to the Mariners with a suggestion for a new name for their stadium and the team obliged, sort of.

The Mariners currently play at Safeco Field. However, the insurance company will not have its name on the ballpark after the 2018 season, the team announced on Tuesday. That’s when Teigen chimed in.

TEIGEN FIELDS IT IS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 13, 2017

The Mariners responded with this photoshopped image of the inside of the stadium, which prompted Teigen to inquire about the money needed to make it happen.

How much is this I have some savings! https://t.co/mTOf3SNQCj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 13, 2017

Teigen Field wouldn’t necessarily be the craziest sounding name for a stadium. Louisville’s men’s basketball program plays in the KFC Yum! Center and the Phoenix Suns call Talking Stick Resort Arena home. Then there’s Smoothie King Center, where the New Orleans Pelicans play. The Mariners could certainly do worse.

