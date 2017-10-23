Clayton Kershaw downplays impact of heat for Game 1

Clayton Kershaw does not appear to be concerned ahead of what could be record-breaking temperatures for a World Series game.

A heat wave is expected to hit Los Angeles that could make Game 1 of this year’s World Series the hottest ever. Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to exceed 100 during the early afternoon and not much less than that at first pitch, which should be shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

While the weather could have an impact on the players, Kershaw downplayed potential effects.

Clayton Kershaw knows it's going to be 101 degrees tomorrow but says, 'They're from Houston. I'm from Texas..' Everybody will be fine. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 23, 2017

According to CNN, the highest temperature for first pitch of a World Series game was in 2001 for Game 1 in Arizona between the Diamondbacks and Yankees.

Game 1 of the #WorldSeries in #LosAngeles is likely to be the hottest WS game ever #DodgersVsAstros https://t.co/3Dqtrh6vZD pic.twitter.com/QyXK7CBbNS — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) October 23, 2017

Baseballs have been known to fly further during the heat, which could make for a high-scoring game. Kershaw allowed one home run in each of his final five outings during the regular season and the trend has continued during the playoffs. In 17.1 innings across three starts this postseason, Kershaw has surrendered six home runs.