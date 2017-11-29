pixel 1
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Jose Canseco unhappy that David Ortiz did not invite him to golf tournament

November 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jose Canseco is mad online about being snubbed from David Ortiz’s charity golf tournament.

The mercurial ex-slugger used the opportunity to brag about his golf skills — and accuse Major League Baseball of blackballing him.

Canseco and Ortiz have little to do with each other aside from the fact that they played for the same organization about a decade apart. Ultimately, the guy is just a little bit strange on Twitter. Think nothing of it.

