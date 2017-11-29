Jose Canseco unhappy that David Ortiz did not invite him to golf tournament

Jose Canseco is mad online about being snubbed from David Ortiz’s charity golf tournament.

The mercurial ex-slugger used the opportunity to brag about his golf skills — and accuse Major League Baseball of blackballing him.

I cannot believe David Ortiz aka Big Papi did not invite me to play in his golf tournament this weekend I'm one of the longest drivers in the world at 50 and over and one of the best golfers I could have helped him out with his charity does MLB still hold grudges against me — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 29, 2017

Canseco and Ortiz have little to do with each other aside from the fact that they played for the same organization about a decade apart. Ultimately, the guy is just a little bit strange on Twitter. Think nothing of it.