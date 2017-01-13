Matt Garza rips actress Jessica Chastain over birth control tweet

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza decided to shared some of his thoughts about birth control on social media, and he did it by unloading on an actress who had just done the same.

Jessica Chastain, who is known for her roles in popular films like “The Martian” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” tweeted on Thursday about birth control no longer needing to be covered by health insurance companies.

#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017

Garza couldn’t resist making his opinion known.

It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation… it's the best contraceptive… #juatsaying https://t.co/OgKg1qQmln — Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017

We’re not going to get into a moral or political debate here, because that’s not what we do. One thing I will say is that women use birth control for reasons other than avoiding pregnancy. I’m not going to elaborate on that. You can Google it if you’re curious.

In any event, Garza, who has six children, is free to express his opinion just as Chastain expressed hers. We know one famous athlete who would almost certainly agree with the pitcher, and he has been blasted for his beliefs on Twitter just like Garza was. Welcome to the 21st century.