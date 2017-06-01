Ad Unit
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Mets mascot jokes and memes hit Twitter

June 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mr Met

The New York Mets’ mascot flipping the bird to a fan during Wednesday’d game lit the internet on fire. As you could have probably expected, the jokes and memes went flying afterwards.

Here are some of the tweets shaming Mr. Met for his actions:

But then the Mets sent a statement condemning the mascot’s actions. That led to a great meme.

Sorry Mr. Met, but you brought this upon yourself.


