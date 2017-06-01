Mets mascot jokes and memes hit Twitter

The New York Mets’ mascot flipping the bird to a fan during Wednesday’d game lit the internet on fire. As you could have probably expected, the jokes and memes went flying afterwards.

Here are some of the tweets shaming Mr. Met for his actions:

Might as well dust this off #Mets pic.twitter.com/Mz6OFTacOX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 1, 2017

Mr. Met has been a thug since Day 1. pic.twitter.com/q4uLUa7aNE — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) June 1, 2017

Mr. Met is also a THIEF and a self-entitled freeloader. pic.twitter.com/siHwlDsgid — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) June 1, 2017

But then the Mets sent a statement condemning the mascot’s actions. That led to a great meme.

Sorry Mr. Met, but you brought this upon yourself.