Dario Saric drops F-bomb after teammate pours water on him (Video)

Rule #1 of being a Philadelphia 76er: Trust the Process. Rule #2 of being a Philadelphia 76er: Never pour water on Dario Saric’s head.

The Croatian rookie flipped out and dropped an F-bomb in an interview following Philadelphia’s win over Brooklyn on Sunday after teammate T.J. McConnell caught him by surprise and poured a cup of water on his head.

Saric, who finished with 18 points and five rebounds in the 105-95 victory for Philly, has had his fair share of struggles with the English language. But apparently, he’s picked up on the major curse words just fine.