David West’s perplexed face in Game 4 becomes meme
The Golden State Warriors are headed to another NBA Finals appearance and another trip to the Meme Hall of Fame.
In the second quarter of the Warriors’ series-clinching victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, veteran big man David West was caught with a expression of bewilderment on his face.
David West looks like someone is telling on him pic.twitter.com/pvPzv2N7kf
Needless to say, the Internet promptly did its thing.
TFW she says "we need to talk" pic.twitter.com/HPzrsgiITS
When you get criticized for leaving $11 million on the table to chase a ring pic.twitter.com/wXh66C9BNa
when the ratio is 5K replies to 100 RTs pic.twitter.com/OQDMTL7xPT
when you give someone classified information but then see them talk about it in the news pic.twitter.com/fn48N6pJC9
@AminESPN LaVar Ball when the Celtics are on the clock during the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/EyQgsfAxCA
when a tweet is bad pic.twitter.com/t9jdftI88C
@AminESPN When you are on a date, and the server suggests the the most expensive wine on the list. pic.twitter.com/orAAm6Dwf6
@AminESPN when your friend suggest taking a Uber, then say "I don't have the App" pic.twitter.com/WGaBRZcPAR
@AminESPN How Katy Perry's manager shoulda looked at her when she said going on stage w/ Migos was a good idea. pic.twitter.com/43FsEpIYMq
When the McDonald's worker tells you their ice cream machine is down pic.twitter.com/vy2uz5U7PN
When you're ear hustling and hear something juicy as hell pic.twitter.com/jWNP6VlLj5
@AminESPN When Derrick Rose says he'll be right back. pic.twitter.com/HcI76fhM3j
West finishes the Western Conference Finals series with averages of 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game to go along with one heck of a viral moment.