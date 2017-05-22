Ad Unit
Monday, May 22, 2017

David West’s perplexed face in Game 4 becomes meme

May 22, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Golden State Warriors are headed to another NBA Finals appearance and another trip to the Meme Hall of Fame.

In the second quarter of the Warriors’ series-clinching victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, veteran big man David West was caught with a expression of bewilderment on his face.

Needless to say, the Internet promptly did its thing.

West finishes the Western Conference Finals series with averages of 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game to go along with one heck of a viral moment.


