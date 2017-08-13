Donovan Mitchell says goal for his rookie season is to make First Team All-Defense

While many rookies may have their eyes set on an All-Star appearance, the Rookie of the Year Award, or other similar accolades in their first NBA season, Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is set on a different goal.

Speaking on Saturday at a demo for “NBA Live 18,” Mitchell said that his goal for his rookie season is to make First Team All-Defense.

Mitchell, who was selected by the Jazz No. 13 overall in this year’s draft, did lead the ACC with 2.1 steals per game last season at Louisville and finished third in the conference in defensive win shares, per Basketball Reference.

Mastering the nuances of NBA-caliber defense and playing at a truly elite level on that end is obviously a tall task for a rookie. Still, with an All-NBA defender in his own right in Rudy Gobert behind him and with the spirit of Tony Allen (probably) inspiring him, it will be fun to watch Mitchell go for it next season.

Image via Cardinal Connect TV on YouTube