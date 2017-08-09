Jahlil Okafor admits he has thought about possibility of playing elsewhere

Many are surprised that Jahlil Okafor has lasted this long in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform, and that apparently includes even Okafor himself.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the 21-year-old big man was asked if he has thought about the possibility of playing in another city.

“I have,” Okafor said, per Tom Moore of GateHouse Media. “I hear trade rumors and stuff like that. I realize that having a new scenario, you think it might be better than it is right now. But when it comes to the NBA, all I know is wearing a Sixers uniform. The city’s been great to me, the coaches have been great to me, my teammates have been great, so I couldn’t be happier.”

With how prevalent those rumors have been, it’s perfectly understandable that Okafor’s mind might wander. He even admitted at last season’s trade deadline that he was having difficulty with all the uncertainty of being on the block.

Okafor was picked No. 3 overall just two years ago, but even with Nerlens Noel no longer in Philly and Joel Embiid a perpetual question mark when it comes to health, he still doesn’t seem to have much job security right now.