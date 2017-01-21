Report: Jazz lobbying NBA to invite Joe Ingles to Three-Point Contest

The Utah Jazz are making some calls in an effort to get their guy into the Three-Point Contest next month.

According to a report by Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune on Saturday, the Jazz have spoken with the NBA to try and secure an invite to the All-Star Weekend competition for swingman Joe Ingles.

I've been told that the Jazz have spoken to the NBA in an effort to secure an invite to the 3-point shootout for Joe Ingles — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 21, 2017

Though he doesn’t exactly have name recognition on his side, the 29-year-old Ingles has statistically been the best three-point shooter in the NBA this season with his mind-boggling 46.1 percent conversion rate from deep (tops amongst qualified players, per ESPN).

We’ve already seen some smaller-name players get invites to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest as the NBA appears to be making this year’s All-Star Weekend as much about the common man as about the superstar. Inviting a little-known Australian wing averaging 6.6 points in 20.8 minutes per game on a small market team would be perhaps the ultimate symbol of that.

Image via Utah Jazz on YouTube