Jonathon Simmons has great quote on why he will likely never join Dunk Contest

The Dunk Contest isn’t exactly Jonathon Simmons’ cup of tea.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs swingman had this gem of a quote as to why he will likely never participate in the All-Star Weekend competition, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

Jon Simmons, giving one reason he'll likely never be in a dunk contest: "I’m just a straight game dunker. I just want to dunk on people.” — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 15, 2017

Definitely hard to argue with that kind of logic.

For Simmons, who is averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game this season, he did receive an invite to compete in this year’s Dunk Contest but ultimately declined the offer.

Let the lesson here for America’s youth be abundantly clear: it’s always better to dunk on people than it is to dunk for people.

Image via Jonathon Simmons on Instagram