LeBron James blocks cameras from sharing his message to Lonzo Ball

Whatever LeBron James had to say to Lonzo Ball after the Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers game on Thursday night, he obviously wanted it to stay between them.

James knew full well that cameras would be all over him when he spoke to the Lakers rookie after their game. Accordingly, he pulled his jersey over his mouth so nobody would be able to read his lips.

LeBron covers his mouth to talk to Lonzo Ball after game pic.twitter.com/uMq6wfNwQu — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 15, 2017

James shielding his words from the rookie led to all sorts of speculation about the nature of their conversation. Was LeBron telling Lonzo his shoe size so the Balls could send him a fresh pair of ZO2s? Was he asking whether LaVar really could beat Michael Jordan? Were they talking about LeBron’s plans to join the Lakers?

Maybe it’s because of all these questions that LeBron shielded his mouth. James posted a triple-double as his Cavs won the game 121-112. Ball was two rebounds shy of a triple-double.